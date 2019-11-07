A new prosthetic limb aimed at children is being backed by quadruple amputee and adventurer Alex Lewis.

The designers of the Mitt hope it will be more comfortable and affordable than most prosthetics currently available.

Alex, from Stockbridge in Hampshire, lost his limbs after a life-threatening illness nearly seven years ago.

Now he is working with charity the Douglas Barber Foundation to provide a prosthetic to every UK child under the age of nine who needs one.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy