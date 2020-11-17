A video filmed by a teenage girl of her killer tickling her feet in the days before her death has been shown in court.

Louise Smith, 16, sent the brief Snapchat clip showing Shane Mays at the flat he shared with his wife - Louise's aunt.

The badly burned body of the teenager was found at Havant Thicket woodland in Hampshire on 21 May, 13 days after she vanished.

Mays inflicted heavy blows to Louise's head before setting her body on fire, Winchester Crown Court heard on the first day of his murder trial.

The prosecution said part of his motive for killing her was "sexual".

Mays, 30, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.