Ram-raiders have smashed through a garage's shutters and snatched money from the till.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called to the raid at Wessex Tyres in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, at 01:15 GMT.

After the shutters were damaged, two people were filmed on the garage's CCTV getting out of the silver car and entering the building where they stole a quantity of cash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.