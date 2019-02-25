BBC News

Southampton rappers Tyrone and Warbz 'never planned to become role models'

Two rappers from Southampton have collaborated with 24 other young artists in a bid to bring attention to their home city.

Tyrone and Warbz have launched the SO Movement, backed by Arts Council England, to offer emerging talent a platform.

They have released Sounds of Southampton Vol. 1, and plan to make the compilation album an annual event.

Video journalists: James Ingham and Russell Sheath

