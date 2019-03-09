Hampshire woman organises world hula-hooping championship
A hula-hooping competition went virtual this year and attracted competitors from around the world.
It was open to hoopers of all ages and abilities and hosted online using social media channels.
The event was organised by Hannah Murphy from Stubbington, Hampshire, and winners came from Australia, Italy, India, Ireland and the USA.
Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds
