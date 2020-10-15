A Hampshire care home is investing £100,000 in measures to ensure residents can still see their relatives.

Staff at the Knellwood War Memorial Care Home in Farnborough are worried about the social isolation caused by coronavirus restrictions.

Two pods where relatives can have socially-distanced visits have been installed, as well as a walk-through disinfectant spray and regular tests.

Seven residents at the home have died from coronavirus.

