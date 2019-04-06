Teenage burn survivor encourages others to embrace their scars
As a teenager Crystal Turner-Brightman suffered severe burns in an accident that left her with scarring.
Now the 19-year-old, from Southampton, is studying at university and showing her scars to raise awareness.
Crystal's campaign is for National Burns Awareness day and she's hoping to help others who have suffered physical injuries.
A film by Michele Cross and Pete Doherty
