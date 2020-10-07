Coronavirus: Strip clubs feel 'discriminated against'
A strip club owner says their industry has been hit harder than most by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Many dancers have not worked since March and say they are facing financial difficulties and struggling to apply for benefits.
