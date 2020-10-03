A nightclub owner has said coronavirus restrictions could force his business to close.

Richard Gilbert says he has spent tens of thousands of pounds on his two venues in Southampton so they could open under the "rule of six".

But other restrictions, including the 22:00 BST curfew and operating table service only, are making the business unviable.

Richard, who runs Cafe Parfait and 1932, is now backing calls for more to be done to help the nightclub industry.

Video journalist: Edward Sault