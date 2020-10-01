A British electric bike manufacturer is calling on the government to set up a "manufacturing dating agency".

Mark Searle, who runs Cytronex, based in Winchester, has suggested small firms could use the skills of workers at risk of losing their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says the business can't keep up with demand for it's products while working from a small workshop in the city.

He wants to go into partnership with bigger manufacturers, but needs help with things like room for a production line and a skilled workforce.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore