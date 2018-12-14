A 15-year-old boy was among those arrested in an operation against so-called "county lines" drug gangs.

British Transport Police took part in an operation across England and Wales to target drug runners with the National Crime Agency.

The teenager was held at Basingstoke station where plain-clothes detectives also seized heroin and crack cocaine from another suspect.

We were asked to obscure the identity of the officers to protect them from the drug gangs they're targeting.

Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell

