A refugee who fled his home in Sudan after his family were killed says he has "found peace" working for the Queen's racehorse trainer.

Abdul Musa Adam lost his parents and most of his village during a conflict in Darfur when he was just seven.

He eventually arrived in the UK where he was supported by a charity that works with retired racehorses.

Now the 22-year-old works at Andrew Balding's stables in Highclere in Hampshire.

Video journalist: James Ingham