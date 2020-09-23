Nurses are being trained to work in intensive care this winter as the NHS plans for more coronavirus cases requiring hospital treatment.

The two-week course being run at hospitals in Basingstoke and Winchester in Hampshire will see 150 nurses from other departments learn the skills they need to help treat patients.

Nursing staff at the hospitals found it hard to have time off at the height of the pandemic in the spring.

The hospitals hope that the training will allow more staff to rotate through critical care shifts over the coming months to help relieve pressure on full-time intensive care nurses.

Reporter: Alastair Fee