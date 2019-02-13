One of the first single men in the UK to have a surrogate baby is calling for biological parents to automatically be included on birth certificates.

Dave Watkins is bringing up his two-month-old son, Miles, at their home in Southampton after he was born to surrogate mother Faye Spreadbury from Leicester.

But he is not legally recognised as Miles's father and needs to apply to a court to be granted a parental order.

Laws allowing single people to have a baby via a surrogate were changed last year.

