A woman whose sister took her own life is posting pictures of her with messages of support for students who are struggling with mental health issues.

Jessie Dutton's sister Hannah died a year after leaving the University of Southampton and Jessie says after her death she found out she had been dealing with anxiety and loneliness.

She returns to Southampton, from her home in Royal Leamington Spa, to leave pictures of Hannah with messages of support in locations where they will be seen by students.

Jessie says she is particularly concerned that students will be under greater pressure because of the coronavirus pandemic and is encouraging them not to hide their mental health problems.

Reporter: Sophia Seth

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this story you can find help and support at BBC Action Line here.