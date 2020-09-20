Mother and son write lockdown book to explain autism
A mother and son have written an illustrated book during lockdown to help explain his autism to others.
Rebecca and Archie, 11, who live in Dorset, set about creating Awesome Archie to show how his "awesome and adventurous brain" works.
The book took four months to complete and has now been published, attracting fans from as far away as California and Australia.
A film by Simon Marks
