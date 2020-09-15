Cycling has seen an increase in popularity during lockdown, with many people switching to bikes for commuting.

The government has invested £225 to encourage local councils to set up new cycle lanes as part of a Green Transport Recovery Plan.

In Southampton, where car numbers dropped by 60% at the height of lockdown, five new pop-up cycle lanes have been created.

But some motorists have questioned if they are a good use of road space, with the council reporting a 28% fall in cycling this month.

A film by Ben Moore and Dan Kerins