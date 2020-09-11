Video shows panic after school bus crash in Winchester
A video shows the aftermath of a school bus crash that seriously injured three children.
The double-decker's roof was torn off in the crash in Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, shortly after 08:10 BST on Thursday.
Pupils from Henry Beaufort School can be heard screaming and shouting "everyone get off" when the roof fell on top of them, leaving a further 12 needing treatment for minor injuries.
