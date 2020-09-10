Three children were seriously injured when their school bus hit a railway bridge.

The double-decker's roof was torn off in the crash in Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, shortly after 08:10 BST.

Pupils from Henry Beaufort School "started screaming" when the roof fell on top of them, leaving a further 13 needing treatment for minor injuries.

Bus operator Stagecoach South said an investigation was under way. No arrests have been made.