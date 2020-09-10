BBC News

Winchester bus crash: School children seriously hurt

Three children were seriously injured when their school bus hit a railway bridge.

The double-decker's roof was torn off in the crash in Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, shortly after 08:10 BST.

Pupils from Henry Beaufort School "started screaming" when the roof fell on top of them, leaving a further 13 needing treatment for minor injuries.

Bus operator Stagecoach South said an investigation was under way. No arrests have been made.

Published
54 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Hampshire & Isle of Wight