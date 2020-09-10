A video shows the extent of the damage to a school bus that crashed into a rail bridge and seriously injured three children.

The double-decker's roof was torn off in the crash on Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, shortly after 08:10 BST.

All pupils on board, from the city's Henry Beaufort School, were aged between 11 and 16, police said.

The three badly hurt children were taken to hospital, while a further 13 were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Hampshire police said.