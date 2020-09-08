TikTok videos teaching people about being blind attract huge audience
Jemma Brown is visually impaired and uses social media to answer people's questions and dispel some of the misunderstandings around disability.
Her videos, shot around her home in Southampton, have been viewed nearly two million times on the social media platform TikTok.
She posts guides about how to help someone if they have a visual impairment and says that people can be afraid of being patronising.
A film by Simon Marks.
