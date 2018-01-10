Multiple sclerosis patient's home renovated by friends
A woman has been surprised by her friends and neighbours with a home renovation while she was in Mexico receiving treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS).
Kath Lee, from Fleet in Hampshire, spent a month undergoing stem cell treatment after her friends helped raise money for her medical costs.
They then realised her home also needed a major renovation so she could convalesce in a safe and sterile environment so worked with local businesses, who donated time and materials, to complete the work while she was away.
Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell
