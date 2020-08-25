Richard Cartridge: A lifetime in broadcasting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Richard Cartridge entertained TV and radio audiences for nearly 50 years.

Listeners and colleagues have been paying tribute to a much-loved BBC presenter who died this week.

Richard Cartridge hosted radio and television programmes for nearly 50 years before his retirement in June.

His distinctive deep voice and warm sense of humour made him a firm favourite of Radio Solent listeners.

  • 25 Aug 2020