Smiles for students on 'coroanvirus GCSE' day

Video

Students at Mayfield School in Portsmouth have been opening their GCSE results in the most disrupted academic year in UK history.

Across England grades have been awarded by schools, after exams were cancelled, and data shows 78.8% of papers were rated grade 4 or above. It was 69.9% in 2019.

The exams season has been dogged by chaos, with policy changes leading to grades being altered at the last minute.

Reporter: Matt Treacy