Smiles for students on 'coroanvirus GCSE' day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GCSE results: Smiles for students at Portsmouth school
Students at Mayfield School in Portsmouth have been opening their GCSE results in the most disrupted academic year in UK history.
Across England grades have been awarded by schools, after exams were cancelled, and data shows 78.8% of papers were rated grade 4 or above. It was 69.9% in 2019.
The exams season has been dogged by chaos, with policy changes leading to grades being altered at the last minute.
Reporter: Matt Treacy
-
20 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-53847333/gcse-results-smiles-for-students-at-portsmouth-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window