Three Portsmouth island forts go on sale for £9m
Three manmade island forts off the coast of Portsmouth have been put on the market for £9m.
They were built about 150 years ago as part of sea defences against a feared French invasion.
Two of them, No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort, have been converted into luxury hotels. The third, Horse Sand Fort, is described as a "living museum".
The BBC's John Maguire took a look around.
19 Aug 2020
