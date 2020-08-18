Media player
Sunflower fields provide Instagram selfie profits for farms
Farmers and pick-your-own growers are capitalising on the power of social media by providing photo opportunities in sunflower fields.
One farm on Hayling Island, Hampshire, has reported an increase in business and up to 1,000 visitors a day.
They pay £5 per person to pick six sunflowers and take pictures.
Similar sites across England, including on the Isle of Wight, in the New Forest, Titchfield and Oxfordshire, have also reported record numbers.
Video by Emily Ford and Ben Moore
18 Aug 2020
