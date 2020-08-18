The latest flower craze to take over social media
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sunflower fields provide Instagram selfie profits for farms

Farmers and pick-your-own growers are capitalising on the power of social media by providing photo opportunities in sunflower fields.

One farm on Hayling Island, Hampshire, has reported an increase in business and up to 1,000 visitors a day.

They pay £5 per person to pick six sunflowers and take pictures.

Similar sites across England, including on the Isle of Wight, in the New Forest, Titchfield and Oxfordshire, have also reported record numbers.

Video by Emily Ford and Ben Moore

  • 18 Aug 2020
Go to next video: UK lavender blooms on Instagram