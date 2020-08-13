Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barton Stacey sports pavilion destroyed by 'lightning strike'
A sports pavilion has been destroyed by fire after a suspected lightning strike in the village of Barton Stacey, Hampshire.
Eyewitness Donna Stokes said there was a "horrendously loud bang" at about 17:15 BST.
She added: "The pavilion has been on the playing fields for somewhere in the region of 80 years."
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received several reports that lightning had struck the wooden building.
-
13 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-53773958/barton-stacey-sports-pavilion-destroyed-by-lightning-strikeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window