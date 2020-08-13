Pavilion destroyed by fire after suspected lightning strike
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barton Stacey sports pavilion destroyed by 'lightning strike'

A sports pavilion has been destroyed by fire after a suspected lightning strike in the village of Barton Stacey, Hampshire.

Eyewitness Donna Stokes said there was a "horrendously loud bang" at about 17:15 BST.

She added: "The pavilion has been on the playing fields for somewhere in the region of 80 years."

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received several reports that lightning had struck the wooden building.

  • 13 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Caught on camera: Lightning strikes house