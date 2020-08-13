Video

A sports pavilion has been destroyed by fire after a suspected lightning strike in the village of Barton Stacey, Hampshire.

Eyewitness Donna Stokes said there was a "horrendously loud bang" at about 17:15 BST.

She added: "The pavilion has been on the playing fields for somewhere in the region of 80 years."

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received several reports that lightning had struck the wooden building.