Lake fish 'dying due to dangerously low water'
Campaigners have filmed fish "gasping for air" at a canoe lake where water levels have dropped.

About 1,000 carp are affected at Isle of Wight's Sandown Canoe Lake.

Resident Matthew Sherwood said he it had brought him to tears to see the fish struggling to swim.

Isle of Wight Council and the Environment Agency said work was under way to help the fish.

  • 12 Aug 2020