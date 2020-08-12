Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isle of Wight lake fish 'struggling to swim' in low water
Campaigners have filmed fish "gasping for air" at a canoe lake where water levels have dropped.
About 1,000 carp are affected at Isle of Wight's Sandown Canoe Lake.
Resident Matthew Sherwood said he it had brought him to tears to see the fish struggling to swim.
Isle of Wight Council and the Environment Agency said work was under way to help the fish.
-
12 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-53755710/isle-of-wight-lake-fish-struggling-to-swim-in-low-waterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window