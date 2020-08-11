Media player
'I want my film to show the world in lockdown'
A teenager has filmed a documentary about people's experiences of the coronavirus pandemic and is releasing it on an international video streaming site.
Octavia Sanger, 16, from Winchester in Hampshire, interviewed 35 people both at home and across the world for her film Life in Lockdown.
11 Aug 2020
