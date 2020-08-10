Lifeguards see increase in antisocial behaviour

Video

Lifeguards are reporting a rise in antisocial behaviour and more people getting into trouble in the water as people head to the UK's beaches this summer.

At Southsea in Portsmouth, lifeguards say they have dealt with more incidents than normal, with people staying in the country for holidays and travelling from further away.

The RNLI is running a reduced service this year and staffing 170 UK beaches with lifeguards, when normally the charity would be at 240.

New protocols have also been introduced for lifeguards, including putting on PPE before treating casualties.

Video Journalist: Abby Newbery