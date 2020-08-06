Sailing challenge
Video

Natasha Lambert prepares for transatlantic sailing challenge

Natasha Lambert, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is preparing to cross the Atlantic using her breath to control the boat.

  • 06 Aug 2020