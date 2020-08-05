Facemask found in chicken nugget found in Aldershot
Face mask found in chicken nugget in Aldershot

A six-year-old girl nearly choked on a blue surgical face mask baked into her chicken nuggets, a mother says.

Laura Arber, 32, bought a Happy Meal from the Aldershot, Hampshire, branch of the fast food giant on Tuesday.

She said her daughter started making choking noises as she tucked in to her nuggets back at home five minutes away.

Ms Arber said: "I had to put my finger in her mouth to make her sick and it came up all speckled with blue."

