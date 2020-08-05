Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Face mask found in chicken nugget in Aldershot
A six-year-old girl nearly choked on a blue surgical face mask baked into her chicken nuggets, a mother says.
Laura Arber, 32, bought a Happy Meal from the Aldershot, Hampshire, branch of the fast food giant on Tuesday.
She said her daughter started making choking noises as she tucked in to her nuggets back at home five minutes away.
Ms Arber said: "I had to put my finger in her mouth to make her sick and it came up all speckled with blue."
-
05 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-53662400/face-mask-found-in-chicken-nugget-in-aldershotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window