'I want my film to show the world in lockdown'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Winchester teenager films lockdown documentary
A teenager has filmed a documentary about people's experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.
Octavia Sanger, 16, from Winchester in Hampshire, interviewed 35 people across the world for her film Life in Lockdown.
The one-and-a-quarter hour film deals with how the pandemic has altered people's perceptions of issues such as family life, relationships and faith.
Octavia used her mum's camera and learned filming and editing skills as she went along.
She has now uploaded the film to the Amazon Prime streaming platform.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
-
09 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-53662398/coronavirus-winchester-teenager-films-lockdown-documentaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window