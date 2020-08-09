'I want my film to show the world in lockdown'

Video

A teenager has filmed a documentary about people's experiences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Octavia Sanger, 16, from Winchester in Hampshire, interviewed 35 people across the world for her film Life in Lockdown.

The one-and-a-quarter hour film deals with how the pandemic has altered people's perceptions of issues such as family life, relationships and faith.

Octavia used her mum's camera and learned filming and editing skills as she went along.

She has now uploaded the film to the Amazon Prime streaming platform.

Video journalist: Ben Moore