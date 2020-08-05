'It's like disability hate crime'
Parents of disabled children concerned over face masks

A mum who runs an autism support group is appealing for more understanding for young people who cannot wear face masks.

Danielle Smith says parents have been publicly criticised because their disabled children did not have the coverings.

She says families who have been denied access to shops and public transport have inundated her with messages.

