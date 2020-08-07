Mark Kermode: Cinema and streaming can both thrive

Video

Film critic Mark Kermode says cinema still has a place alongside streaming services as movie fans return to theatres.

Following the coronavirus lockdown, some high-profile releases are being made available online before a theatrical release, such as Disney's Mulan remake.

Cinemas were able to reopen their doors on 4 July and from tomorrow it will be compulsory for all attendees to wear masks.

Mr Kermode, who lives in the New Forest, says watching films at home does not capture the full cinema experience.

Reporter: Sally Taylor