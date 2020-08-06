Video

Natasha Lambert is preparing for her biggest sailing challenge to date - crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

The 23-year-old from the Isle of Wight has quadriplegic athetoid cerebral palsy, which affects her limbs and speech.

She sails using a system that allows her to control a boat using her breath and tongue.

After sailing the south coast of England, across the channel, and from Scotland to Ireland, in November she aims to cross the Atlantic in an adapted 46ft (14m) catamaran.

Reporter: Sarah Farmer

This story was filmed before coronavirus pandemic restrictions were introduced.