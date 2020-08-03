'Portsmouth helped our circus survive'
Video

Coronavirus: Big top prepares for first show since lockdown

A travelling circus is preparing to head back on the road after being supported by a charity during lockdown.

The Bishop of Portsmouth has blessed the Zippos Circus big top on Southsea Common ahead of its first performance on 4 August.

The Bishop's charity supported some of the performers during lockdown when their visas meant they weren't eligible for government assistance schemes.

