Time-lapse video shows train on disused line

A time-lapse video shows the first passenger train to run on a branch line for 54 years.

The rail minister, Network Rail and operator South Western Railway have backed plans to reopen the Waterside Line between Southampton and Fawley in Hampshire.

It's estimated it would cost £45m to upgrade the line and if the scheme receives government support the branch line could reopen within four years.

Network Rail said the scheme had been recently boosted by plans for large housing developments at Fawley as well as increasing traffic congestion.

Transport correspondent: Paul Clifton