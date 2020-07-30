'I'm retraining my sense of smell after Covid-19'

Video

A charity that helps people regain their sense of smell says it has been inundated with requests of help from Covid-19 patients.

A loss of smell is a common symptoms of the illness, which often persists well into recovery. AbScent, which is based in the Test Valley in Hampshire, says the impact on people's lives shouldn't be underestimated.

The charity supplies essential oils to help retain smell and has seen enquiries quadruple over the past few months as patients from all over the world seek help following coronavirus.

Video journalist: James Ingham