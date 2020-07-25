Media player
Hayling Island horse riding by-law under review
A by-law which allows horse riders to use a Hampshire beach during certain hours of the day is under review.
Havant Borough Council is looking at the law after Hayling Island beachgoers complained the riders posed a risk.
Members of the public reported horses walking around people and jumping over groynes.
The reports came in after lockdown restrictions were eased and people flocked to the beaches during the heatwave.
Now thousands of horse riders have signed a petition appealing against the by-law review.
25 Jul 2020
