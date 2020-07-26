'I'll leave half of my heart here when I retire'

Video

He's been ''open all hours'' for 40 years but the till has finally shut for a shopkeeper known by his community as a "legend".

Roy Kharbanda, from Southampton, knows the names of most of the customers who pop into his shop and some have been wiping away tears as they say goodbye to him.

He took over Testwood Stores in Marchwood Road, Shirley, when he was 24 and has worked every day since with no holidays.

He says now is the time to retire from the business to spend more time with his family but will "leave half of my heart" at the shop.

Reporter: Steve Humphrey