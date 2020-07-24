'The images you see taint your view on morality'

Video

Police investigators who regularly view child abuse images are at risk of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression, researchers have said.

Teams at Portsmouth and Solent Universities are trying to establish the impact of viewing harrowing images taken by paedophiles.

They have spoken anonymously to officers about their experiences in a bid to establish a better national support network.

Det Sgt Tim Plummer, who is retiring after seven years as an investigator, spoke to the BBC about his experiences.

Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell