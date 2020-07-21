'There were 100 dolphins swimming around the boat'
Fishermen spot '100 dolphins' swimming off Hampshire coast

Two friends have filmed what they estimated to be about 100 dolphins swimming around their boat off the Hampshire coast.

Friends Ashton Keiditsch and John Davenport captured the stunning sight on Sunday morning as they were fishing in the Solent near Langstone Harbour.

Mr Keiditsch said: "The sea was so calm and crystal clear. The dolphins went right up close to the boat, it was incredible."

