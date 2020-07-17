Video

After six months fighting cancer, Tash Young was told her body was not responding to treatment and she had weeks left to live.

The 25-year-old, who worked for Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire, had a rare spindle cell sarcoma that initially presented itself as chest pain.

Her boyfriend Simon Young was waiting for the perfect moment to propose, but decided they could not wait any longer.

With the help of the team at Southampton General Hospital, they organised a wedding in just four days during lockdown.

Tash and Simon were married for a month before she died, and now her family are fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

A film by Sarah Bassett and Emily Ford

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.