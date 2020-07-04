'Before lockdown I'd never felt depressed'

Video

Care home residents have said they are struggling with the isolation of lockdown as restrictions begin to ease.

Joy Prudhoe, 90, said before the coronavirus pandemic she had never experienced depression, even during World War Two.

The Home of Comfort charity home in Southsea, Hampshire, has 24 residents and is currently still closed to visitors.

Bursar Robin Hall said the decision to close its doors was "probably the most difficult thing we've ever had to do".

Video journalist: Rich George

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.