Live-in care home staff 'would do it again'

Staff at care home that has had no positive cases of coronavirus after they moved into tents to help protect residents say they would do it again if necessary.

The Victoria House Care Home in Ryde on the Isle of Wight, has 20 residents, aged between 82 and 103.

During lockdown, nine of the 31 staff left their families to shield vulnerable residents.

A video made by the BBC with the care home in April gained international attention and the care home received hundreds of thank you cards and gifts.

A film by Ben Moore and Talia Slack