Video

A boxing club is holding socially distanced, outdoor training sessions to keep children active and out of trouble.

The Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Academy has moved its sessions out of gyms and has introduced strict hygiene and distancing procedures.

As well as the health benefits, an independent study funded by Sport England has highlighted the important role boxing clubs are playing in helping young people in deprived neighbourhoods.

Gyms and boxing rings will remain closed under lockdown restrictions until at least early July.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.