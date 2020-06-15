Woman confronts and films 'fly-tippers'
Woman confronts and films 'fly-tippers' in New Forest

A video filmed by a woman confronting two men "sorting rubbish" at the entrance to her field has been watched more than a million times online.

Andrea Good from the New Forest in Hampshire, accused the men of fly-tipping, which they deny.

The company that owns the vehicle involved says it will cooperate with any investigation.

