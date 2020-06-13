'I can't let my family's 200-year-old shop close'

Video

A shoe shop run by eight generations of the same family for more than 200 years is preparing to reopen as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift.

W. J. French & Son has been trading in Southampton since 1803, but estimates it has lost more than £100,000 during the lockdown.

The shop will reopen on Monday with social distancing measures in place, including plastic screens so shoes can be safely fitted by staff.

