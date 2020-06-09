'Pick a side and stop being silent'
Video

Portsmouth consultant talks about experiences of racism

A hospital consultant has posted a video on social media talking about his experiences of racism during his career.

Dr Partha Kar, a diabetes consultant at the QA Hospital in Portsmouth says that on every step of his career 'colour has been an issue.'

In a video posted on Twitter that has had thousands of views, he says: "If there is ever a time to pick a side, it's now" and has called on people to stop being silent.

